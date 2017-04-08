Woman loses leg in motorcycle hit-and-run in Palm Bay
Woman loses leg in motorcycle hit-and-run in Palm Bay Police later apprehended the motorcycle operator Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nWwjAE A pedestrian suffered a horrific injury when a motorcyclist struck her on U.S. 1 just north of Palm Bay Road on Friday night. Palm Bay police said a woman lost one of her legs in the collision.
