Palm Bay's growth director quits amid City Hall tumult Growth Management Director Stuart Buchanan quit Tuesday afternoon, continuing a chain of controversies inside City Hall. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q2nirg Palm Bay Growth Management Director Stuart Buchanan resigned Tuesday afternoon, the latest twist in a tumultuous chain of recent political controversies inside City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.