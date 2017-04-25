Palm Bay's growth director quits amid City Hall tumult
Palm Bay's growth director quits amid City Hall tumult Growth Management Director Stuart Buchanan quit Tuesday afternoon, continuing a chain of controversies inside City Hall. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q2nirg Palm Bay Growth Management Director Stuart Buchanan resigned Tuesday afternoon, the latest twist in a tumultuous chain of recent political controversies inside City Hall.
