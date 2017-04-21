Palm Bay remembers officers killed in '87 massacre
Palm Bay remembers officers killed in '87 massacre It's been 30 years since two officers, four civilians were killed Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pLqsiZ Palm Bay Police Chief Doug Muldoon addresses a memorial in Sacrifice park near the Palm Bay Polcie Deptartment, to remember the six people murdered by gunman William Cruse, on April 23rd,1987, including Palm Bay police officers Ronald Grogan, and Gerald Johnson. Palm Bay police, city officials and many more will honor two officers gunned down in a rampage 30 years ago.
