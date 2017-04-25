Palm Bay man booked on sexual battery charge of teen
Palm Bay man booked on sexual battery charge of teen A Palm Bay man was charged with sexually battering a teen he was walking with Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2phVmSn An 18-year-old Palm Bay man who police said forced a teen he was walking with into sexual activity despite her repeated pleas to stop, was arrested Monday. Detectives later coordinated a controlled, recorded phone call between the two as part of the investigation that led to Dearmas' arrest Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|23 hr
|Sherrif isAbsent
|10
|Review: Psychic Readings By Doris (Feb '10)
|Mon
|ninja101
|19
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Apr 19
|VeteransFor911Truth
|26
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Apr 19
|Genghis Cohen
|6
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Apr 16
|Madoff
|92
|Imagining the Holocaust
|Apr 16
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC