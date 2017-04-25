Palm Bay man booked on sexual battery...

Palm Bay man booked on sexual battery charge of teen A Palm Bay man was charged with sexually battering a teen he was walking with Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2phVmSn An 18-year-old Palm Bay man who police said forced a teen he was walking with into sexual activity despite her repeated pleas to stop, was arrested Monday. Detectives later coordinated a controlled, recorded phone call between the two as part of the investigation that led to Dearmas' arrest Monday.

