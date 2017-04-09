Palm Bay firefighters fully contain 1...

Palm Bay firefighters fully contain 10-acre brush fire

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Florida Today

The brush fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. Saturday along Day Avenue, a north-south road that parallels a canal between J.A. Bombardier Boulevard and Osmosis Drive. Palm Bay firefighters fully contain 10-acre brush fire The brush fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. Saturday along Day Avenue, a north-south road that parallels a canal between J.A. Bombardier Boulevard and Osmosis Drive.

Palm Bay, FL

