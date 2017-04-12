Man shot in Palm Bay accident returns home
Man shot in Palm Bay accident returns home The 69-year-old Vero Beach man was injured at a gun range in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2opzzWc Noise from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office gun range in west Cocoa has been a concern of nearby residents. A 69-year-old Vero Beach man who was shot and injured by a malfunctioning gun at a gun range Monday afternoon was treated and released from a hospital, officials said.
