KBB Trash Bash nets 30,000+ pounds of litter across Brevard Cocoa claimed prizes for most volunteers and most litter collected among Brevard municipalities. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oCfmiW More than 1,150 litter-busting volunteers collected 30,642 pounds of discarded garbage - including an abandoned 19-inch television and other oddball items - during Keep Brevard Beautiful's 36th annual Trash Bash event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.