Fourth-grade student killed after bei...

Fourth-grade student killed after being hit by car in Palm Bay, police say

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years Wed Trailer Trash 12
Imagining the Holocaust Wed Herman Rosenblat 1
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... Wed PalmBeachFagin 2
Jews with College Degrees Wed Mogilevich 7
The Jew Behind Synthetic Heroin "Opioids" Wed Max Mermelstein 1
Bill Mick is a Closet Jew Wed The Mongolian 5
Guess Who Tried to Murder the Pope? Wed Olin Colon 3
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Brevard County was issued at April 06 at 6:11PM EDT

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC