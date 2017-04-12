DUI motorcylist drove to bar after st...

DUI motorcylist drove to bar after striking pedestrian

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Florida Today

DUI motorcylist drove to bar after striking pedestrian Woman lost her left leg after the hit-and-run in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oYZ83O A motorcyclist accused of striking a pedestrian and severing her leg drove back to the same bar he had been drinking at earlier that day, according to his arrest affidavit. Martin Marlo Kraft, 57, of the 6900 block of Idlewylde Circle, Melbourne, struck a woman on U.S. 1 near Kirkland Road in Palm Bay about 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... 6 hr PULTE is a RICO 1
News Millions donated to Florida politicians amid 20... 6 hr lavon affair 2
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years 9 hr Brefart County Fl... 15
Jews with College Degrees 9 hr Brefart County Fl... 9
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... 9 hr Sheriff Dickmick 8
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Tue USS LIBERTY 2
Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard Mon Drumpfelstein 3
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC