Cuban nationals booked on grow house charges Two men face charges they were operating suspected 'grow houses' Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pqKl1d Two Cuban nationals remain in jail Thursday after Palm Bay police carried out several raids in a bid to shut down three suspected marijuana grow houses. Several dozen mature marijuana plants and 23 pounds of vacuumed sealed bags of cannabis were seized from two of the targeted homes.

