Child on bike struck in Palm Bay, critically injured
Child on bike struck in Palm Bay, critically injured The child suffered critical injuries Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oJHVI8 A child riding a bicycle suffered critical injuries after a collision with a car Wednesday afternoon, Palm Bay police said. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Eldron Boulevard north of Bayside Lakes Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|1 hr
|Trailer Trash
|12
|Imagining the Holocaust
|7 hr
|Herman Rosenblat
|1
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|7 hr
|PalmBeachFagin
|2
|Jews with College Degrees
|7 hr
|Mogilevich
|7
|The Jew Behind Synthetic Heroin "Opioids"
|8 hr
|Max Mermelstein
|1
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|8 hr
|The Mongolian
|5
|Guess Who Tried to Murder the Pope?
|8 hr
|Olin Colon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC