Child on bike struck in Palm Bay, critically injured The child suffered critical injuries Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oJHVI8 A child riding a bicycle suffered critical injuries after a collision with a car Wednesday afternoon, Palm Bay police said. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Eldron Boulevard north of Bayside Lakes Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.