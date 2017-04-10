Brush fire smoke could cause road closures all week FHP: Be prepared for brush fires to keep closing major roadways this week Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nZuCma Without any rain in the forecast for the next week, Florida Highway Patrol officials are warning motorists to be prepared for brush fires to keep closing major roadways. Meanwhile, Florida Forest Service crews from elsewhere in the state have come to Brevard County and the surrounding area to help battle blazes, said District Manager Sean Gallagher.

