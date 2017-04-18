Arrest mugshots from Tuesday, 4/18/2017 Arrest mugshots from Tuesday, 4/18/2017 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pBqPMO Kaylie Chase, 23, charges: Grand theft; utter forged bill check draft or note; false entry in books of business entity; forgery/alter bank bill note check draft. Kaylie Chase, 23, charges: Grand theft; utter forged bill check draft or note; false entry in books of business entity; forgery/alter bank bill note check draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.