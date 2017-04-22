Arrest mugshots from April 22, 2017 Arrest mugshots from April 22, 2017 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pahFsW Genny Roberts, 24, of Palm Bay, charges: 2 counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia / equipment. Kaylie Chase, 23, charges: Grand theft; utter forged bill check draft or note; false entry in books of business entity; forgery/alter bank bill note check draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.