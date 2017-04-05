4th-grader on bicycle hit, killed on way home from school, cops say
A boy riding his bicycle home from school was hit and killed by a truck Wednesday afternoon in Palm Bay, police said. A boy riding his bicycle home from school was hit and killed by a truck Wednesday afternoon in Palm Bay, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|6 hr
|Trailer Trash
|12
|Imagining the Holocaust
|12 hr
|Herman Rosenblat
|1
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|12 hr
|PalmBeachFagin
|2
|Jews with College Degrees
|12 hr
|Mogilevich
|7
|The Jew Behind Synthetic Heroin "Opioids"
|13 hr
|Max Mermelstein
|1
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|13 hr
|The Mongolian
|5
|Guess Who Tried to Murder the Pope?
|13 hr
|Olin Colon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC