Woman charged with dog neglect in Palm Bay

Woman charged with dog neglect in Palm Bay Her dog was hospitalized after she was taken into custody Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nIWVYN An emaciated dog has been hospitalized and her owner has been charged with a felony for cruelty, according to Palm Bay police. Claire Mimier, 54, of the 500 block of Evergreen Street Northeast, was also charged Monday with a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty for a second dog in her home.

