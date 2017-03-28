Woman charged with dog neglect in Palm Bay Her dog was hospitalized after she was taken into custody Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nIWVYN An emaciated dog has been hospitalized and her owner has been charged with a felony for cruelty, according to Palm Bay police. Claire Mimier, 54, of the 500 block of Evergreen Street Northeast, was also charged Monday with a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty for a second dog in her home.

