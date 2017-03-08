Wawa may build first Palm Bay station on Malabar Road
Wawa may build first Palm Bay station on Malabar Road Palm Bay may get its first Wawa. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2m2iH61 Wawa officials want to build a convenience store with 16 fueling pumps on Palm Bay Road at the shuttered site of Bob Evans, which closed abruptly last April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
