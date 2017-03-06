Traffic Alert: Bad crash slows mornin...

Traffic Alert: Bad crash slows morning commute in Palm Bay

23 min ago Read more: Florida Today

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bad crash slows morning commute in Palm Bay One person injured in early Monday traffic crash in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2n5IwlO TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorists in Palm Bay can expect delays near the intersection of Emerson Drive and Waco Boulevard in the southeast section of the city following a traffic crash. The accident was reported about 7 a.m. Monday.

Palm Bay, FL

