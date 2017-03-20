Researchers warn about toxic nitrogen...

Researchers warn about toxic nitrogen fertilizer

Wednesday Mar 15

This comes after recent issues with nitrogen in water, which has been linked to red tide, the loss of seagrass and toxic algae blooms on the east coast of Florida. Leesa Souto, executive director of the Marine Resources Council in Palm Bay said that not only does nitrogen-based fertilizer in storm water cause water quality issues, but can also starve dolphins and other marine animals of oxygen.

