Palm Bay crash leaves truck hanging o...

Palm Bay crash leaves truck hanging over drainage canal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Florida Today

Palm Bay crash leaves truck hanging over drainage canal No one was injured after a crash sent a bucket truck over a guardrail Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2njoKY0 A truck was left hanging over the edge of a drainage canal Tuesday after a crash on Palm Bay Road. A truck driver escaped unharmed after his bucket truck slammed into a guardrail and ended up hanging over a drainage ditch Tuesday morning in Palm Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Media is Fake Because its Jewish Tue Rothstein 1
WMMB is the Fake Media Tue Melungeon Mick 32
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years Tue Irene Zizblatt 3
Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14) Tue Earl Lutz 51
Is Palm Bay a nice place to live? (Sep '14) Mar 10 Brietbart 4
Schvartzer Jew Hater Ehhhh Arrested Mar 10 Ehud 3
Ignore Melbourne Topix Mar 10 Dick Blewemall 2
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC