Palm Bay crash leaves truck hanging over drainage canal
Palm Bay crash leaves truck hanging over drainage canal No one was injured after a crash sent a bucket truck over a guardrail Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2njoKY0 A truck was left hanging over the edge of a drainage canal Tuesday after a crash on Palm Bay Road. A truck driver escaped unharmed after his bucket truck slammed into a guardrail and ended up hanging over a drainage ditch Tuesday morning in Palm Bay.
