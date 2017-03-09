Palm Bay burglary suspect caught wear...

Palm Bay burglary suspect caught wearing stolen goods

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Palm Bay burglary suspect caught wearing stolen goods The easily identifiable gold watch on his wrist was strike one. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mrj6Sb Palm Bay police charged a man with a burglary Wednesday and continue to investigate other break-ins in that vicinity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: June Park Baptist Church Thrift Store (Dec '14) 5 hr Charles 2
Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14) 12 hr Ben Stein 50
WMMB is the Fake Media 12 hr Micklejewsky 31
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 12 hr Officer Corrupke 23
Trump Says Jews Committing False Flags 12 hr Milio Homodopolis 14
Where is Our Obese Sheriff? Wed Sheriff Izzie 2
CNN Reports Another Jew Hate Hoax Wed Royce BarKochba 4
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC