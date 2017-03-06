One dead, one seriously injured in high speed crash in Palm Bay The passenger was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center; the driver was dead at the scene, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mwbxdB One person was killed and a passenger seriously injured in an overnight crash involving a vehicle speeding through a residential Palm Bay neighborhood. The deadly collision was reported about 11:13 p.m. Sunday after residents called dispatchers to report the incident at Eldron Boulevard and Entrada Street in the southeast section of the city, police said.

