Officers remain on alert for Palm Bay bank robber
Officers remain on alert for Palm Bay bank robber Detectives released several photos depicting the suspect in the bank Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nb24IN Palm Bay police continue to search for the man who robbed a Bank of America branch earlier this month and who may have been spotted lurking around the same plaza a few days later. The robbery took place March 10 when a man wearing a white cap and grayish sweat pants strolled into the bank at 4710 Babcock Street and demanded cash from a teller.
