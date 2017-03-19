Officers remain on alert for Palm Bay...

Officers remain on alert for Palm Bay bank robber

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Florida Today

Officers remain on alert for Palm Bay bank robber Detectives released several photos depicting the suspect in the bank Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nb24IN Palm Bay police continue to search for the man who robbed a Bank of America branch earlier this month and who may have been spotted lurking around the same plaza a few days later. The robbery took place March 10 when a man wearing a white cap and grayish sweat pants strolled into the bank at 4710 Babcock Street and demanded cash from a teller.

Palm Bay, FL

