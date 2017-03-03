More than 1,000 Palm Bay students sig...

More than 1,000 Palm Bay students signed out after threat

Read more: Florida Today

More than 1,000 Palm Bay students signed out after threat More than 1,000 students were signed out by their parents Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lHxxPg More than 1,000 students signed out of Palm Bay Magnet High School Friday following an unsubstantiated threat lobbed online to the campus, Brevard Public School officials said. School officials issued a statement at 11 a.m. Friday that the threat, made through social media, wasn't credible.

