Linda Bonnett, 77, of Port St. Lucie, passed away, March 20, 2017 at her home following an extended illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gary Bonnett; daughter, Sherry Glancy of Palm City; son, Jeff Bonnett of Texas; 4 grandchildren, Megan Muir of Melbourne, Sheena Stanfield of Palm Bay, Scott Glancy of Melbourne, and Tony Bonnett of South Carolina; 3 great-grandchildren Emmy Lou, Loghan, and Luke Stanfield of Palm Bay, and a sister, Marty Charles of Iowa.

