Hops & Dough closes beachside; employ...

Hops & Dough closes beachside; employees still unpaid

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Florida Today

Hops & Dough closes beachside; employees still unpaid Hops & Dough opened last month in the storefront formerly occupied by Pistilli's Pizza and WiseGuys A Chicago Eatery. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mK9uAv INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - Hops & Dough employees say the new beachside eatery on Eau Gallie Boulevard has abruptly shut down - and some workers say they still haven't seen a paycheck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Fri Mel Mermelstein 89
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years Fri Irene Zizblatt 4
Jew Threatens to Fly Plane into Building Fri Elliot Abramovich 1
Deep State is the Jew State Stop Lying Mar 16 Judge Hellerstein 1
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Mar 16 LittleBoy Blew 24
WMMB is the Fake Media Mar 16 Milo Homodopolis 33
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC