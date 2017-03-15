Hops & Dough closes beachside; employees still unpaid
Hops & Dough closes beachside; employees still unpaid Hops & Dough opened last month in the storefront formerly occupied by Pistilli's Pizza and WiseGuys A Chicago Eatery. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mK9uAv INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - Hops & Dough employees say the new beachside eatery on Eau Gallie Boulevard has abruptly shut down - and some workers say they still haven't seen a paycheck.
Read more at Florida Today.
