Father died of multiple gunshot wound...

Father died of multiple gunshot wounds in Palm Bay

Tuesday Mar 14

Father died of multiple gunshot wounds in Palm Bay Steven Monnin was found about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mFV2cK Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a car parked on Bloke Avenue around 6:30 a.m. They found Steven Eugene Monnin, 34, of Palm Bay, dead inside.

