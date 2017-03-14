Elementary student brought Glock to Palm Bay campus The 9mm glock was not loaded Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mGgFK9 A sixth-grade student brought a handgun to Port Malabar Elementary School and showed it off to his classmates, Palm Bay police said. Officers went to the school, located at 301 Pioneer Avenue Northeast, about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.