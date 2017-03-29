Dragon Point demolition project begin...

Dragon Point demolition project begins on Merritt Island

Wednesday

Dragon Point demolition project begins on Merritt Island The demolition project should last about a month, followed by four or five months of foundation and seawall repairs. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oyPHDS MERRITT ISLAND - Demolition work finally began this afternoon at Dragon Point, clearing room for a future multimillion-dollar riverfront mansion and Rojak, a fearsome 60-foot-long, double-headed, fire-breathing dragon.

