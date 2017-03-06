Cocoa fire 80 percent contained; S.R. 524 still closed Cocoa police have shut down the road as firefighters battle a brush fire Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mxna4e Fire crews have contained 80 percent of the 10-acre brush fire that closed a portion of SR 524 in Cocoa near Pinyon Drive Monday afternoon. One structure sustained minor roof damage when debris in the gutters came in contact with flames, according to Cocoa Police Department.

