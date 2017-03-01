Business Briefs: Wawa, Cumberland Farms

Business Briefs: Wawa, Cumberland Farms

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Florida Today

Popular convenience store Wawa is expected to open a new location at the southeast corner of State Road 520 and Fiske Boulevard in Cocoa. The announcement was made by Watson Commercial Real Estate Inc., which last year closed on a nearly $1.8 million deal assembling seven parcels totaling 1.67 acres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Palm Bay a nice place to live? (Sep '14) 17 hr Brietbart 4
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years 17 hr Brietbart 2
Schvartzer Jew Hater Ehhhh Arrested Fri Ehud 3
Ignore Melbourne Topix Fri Dick Blewemall 2
Review: June Park Baptist Church Thrift Store (Dec '14) Thu Charles 2
Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14) Thu Ben Stein 50
WMMB is the Fake Media Thu Micklejewsky 31
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC