Burglar apprehended in Palm Bay
Burglar apprehended in Palm Bay Surveillance video at a plumbing business led police to the man they said broke into the building Sunday. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nxL2Fi Brandon Kern, 31, of the 800 block of Cricket Drive, Palm Bay, was charged Monday with commercial burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief and dealing in stolen property.
