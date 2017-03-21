Burglar apprehended in Palm Bay Surveillance video at a plumbing business led police to the man they said broke into the building Sunday. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nxL2Fi Brandon Kern, 31, of the 800 block of Cricket Drive, Palm Bay, was charged Monday with commercial burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief and dealing in stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.