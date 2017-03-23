Bomb squad moves suspicious item to Palm Bay gun range
Bomb squad moves suspicious item to Palm Bay gun range Authorities still don't know precisely what's in the bag. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nH6nw7 The Brevard County Sheriff's Office bomb squad removed a suspicious item found in front of a business at the northwest corner of Palm Bay Road and Stack Boulevard, Melbourne police said.
