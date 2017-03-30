American Dream Shattered: Murder on the Space Coast, Series 2, Episode 5
News columnist John A. Torres has spent the last year investigating a series of wrongful convictions that took place in Brevard County over a period of three years in the 1980s for the podcast 'Murder on the Space Coast.' . The investigation looked into the similarities between the prosecution of four men sent to prison for heinous crimes.
