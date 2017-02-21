Two Rio Olympians Ready To Be Showcased on Telemundo

Palm Bay, FL: Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford will kick off its 2017 spring season this Friday, February 24 with "Showdown at the Bay VI" from the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. Two 2016 Rio Olympians will be showcased as a special attraction, Teofimo Lopez who represented his parents home country of Honduras and now resides in Davie, Florida, will make his second appearance as a pro as he faces 17 fight veteran Francisco Medel of Mexico schedule for 4 rounds in the lightweight division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.