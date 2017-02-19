Trump Says - Life Is a Campaign' as H...

Trump Says - Life Is a Campaign' as He Seeks Validation From Fans

President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Florida less than a month after taking office, seeking -- and receiving -- validation from his most fervent supporters days after national security adviser Michael Flynn's forced resignation put a spotlight on dysfunction in the new administration. "Life is a campaign," the president told reporters on Air Force One en route to the event, vowing a tone of "unity" with one exception.

