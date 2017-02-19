Trump Says - Life Is a Campaign' as He Seeks Validation From Fans
President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Florida less than a month after taking office, seeking -- and receiving -- validation from his most fervent supporters days after national security adviser Michael Flynn's forced resignation put a spotlight on dysfunction in the new administration. "Life is a campaign," the president told reporters on Air Force One en route to the event, vowing a tone of "unity" with one exception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump rally
|1 hr
|what idiots
|1
|trump news 39 percent
|1 hr
|lux1939
|2
|DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
|1 hr
|lux1939
|2
|protesters got more
|2 hr
|trump lost people
|1
|trump lost people
|4 hr
|smaller bunch people
|1
|looks like lot
|4 hr
|smaller bunch people
|1
|FIT Online Research Study - $45 For Participat...
|Jan 30
|JBushFIT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC