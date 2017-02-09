Traffic Alert: Head-on collision in Palm Bay
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision in Palm Bay Head-on collision leaves road blocked for extended time Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k7ncKJ Motorists are urged to use an alternate route following a traffic crash involving two vehicles at Degroodt and Sexton roads earlier today. The traffic crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask Bill Mick About the USS Liberty (Jun '16)
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Fri
|Piel
|17
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Feb 10
|Milo Homodopolis
|14
|55+ communities
|Feb 7
|Mikada47
|1
|Brevard Public Schools are a Joke
|Feb 7
|Desmond Schwartzs...
|3
|Looking for blues
|Feb 5
|Candice
|1
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Aponi Nokmim
|83
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC