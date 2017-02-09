TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision in Palm Bay Head-on collision leaves road blocked for extended time Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k7ncKJ Motorists are urged to use an alternate route following a traffic crash involving two vehicles at Degroodt and Sexton roads earlier today. The traffic crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.