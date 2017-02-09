Traffic Alert: Head-on collision in P...

Traffic Alert: Head-on collision in Palm Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Florida Today

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision in Palm Bay Head-on collision leaves road blocked for extended time Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k7ncKJ Motorists are urged to use an alternate route following a traffic crash involving two vehicles at Degroodt and Sexton roads earlier today. The traffic crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ask Bill Mick About the USS Liberty (Jun '16) Sat yidfellas v USA 4
WMMB is the Fake Media Fri Piel 17
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Feb 10 Milo Homodopolis 14
55+ communities Feb 7 Mikada47 1
Brevard Public Schools are a Joke Feb 7 Desmond Schwartzs... 3
Looking for blues Feb 5 Candice 1
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Feb 5 Aponi Nokmim 83
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,588 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC