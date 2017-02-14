Short list published in Melbourne pol...

Short list published in Melbourne police chief search

Short list published in Melbourne police chief search City continues search for next Melbourne police chief Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lLXgWW A search committee has narrowed the list of candidates for the city's top law enforcement job to 13 applicants - including at least two with ties to the Palm Bay Police Department. Another candidate is a current commander with the Melbourne police department.

