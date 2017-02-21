Rodriguez KO's Narvaez: Antonio Varga...

Rodriguez KO's Narvaez: Antonio Vargas, Teofimo Lopez Win

Boxeo Telemundo started the 2017 spring season with "Showdown at the Bay VI" from the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. Lightweight Teofimo Lopez who represented his parents home country of Honduras at Rio and now resides in Davie, Florida, beat down 17 fight veteran Francisco Medel of Mexico for a fourth round stoppage victory.

