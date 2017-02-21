Rodriguez KO's Narvaez: Antonio Vargas, Teofimo Lopez Win
Boxeo Telemundo started the 2017 spring season with "Showdown at the Bay VI" from the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. Lightweight Teofimo Lopez who represented his parents home country of Honduras at Rio and now resides in Davie, Florida, beat down 17 fight veteran Francisco Medel of Mexico for a fourth round stoppage victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|A Book Solving 911 chapter 4
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
|Call in and ask Bill Mick About This
|Feb 24
|Judge Hellerstein
|7
|Fox News Fake News or Woos News?
|Feb 24
|VeteransFor911Truth
|4
|Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof
|Feb 23
|Scheriff IzzieAbsent
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Feb 23
|Scheriff Izzie
|25
|A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3
|Feb 23
|Larry Silverstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC