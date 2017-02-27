Renesas completes Intersil acquisition

Renesas completes Intersil acquisition

"I am excited to welcome the Intersil employees into the Renesas Group and look forward to building a robust organization that will bring the capabilities of both companies to bear to proactively address changing market dynamics and customer needs," says Renesas CEO Bunsei Kure, "with the close of this acquisition, Renesas has transformed into an industry powerhouse with one of the most comprehensive set of advanced embedded solutions." Intersil becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas.

