Police: Melbourne man slashed with machete over slamming doors Melbourne police say man used machete to attack person for slamming doors too loudly Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2m3WvfD A 46-year-old man was jailed after police said he used a machete to slash a Melbourne man on the face during a confrontation over slamming doors and waking him up. Melbourne Police said the attack left the victim with a bloody gash across his lower jaw and neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.