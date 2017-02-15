Photos: Palm Bay officer involved in ...

Photos: Palm Bay officer involved in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Florida Today

Palm Bay Police Dept. and BCSO on the scene at the corner of Americana Drive and Minton Road, where an officer involved shooting took place about 6:00pm Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media Tue VeteransFor911Truth 22
Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already Tue Yo Maimonides 1
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries Tue Piel 5
Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation Tue Piel 3
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Tue Elliot Abrams 85
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Tue Milo Homodopolis 15
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... Tue Piel 7
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC