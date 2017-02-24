Photos: Cardboard boats in Harris Lagoon Challenge
Team Aqua Ducts make their way across the pond ahead of Team Mighty Eagle. As part of Engineers Week, Harris Corp. held their Lagoon Challenge at the fountain pool at the Harris Technology Center in Palm Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|A Book Solving 911 chapter 4
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
|Call in and ask Bill Mick About This
|Feb 24
|Judge Hellerstein
|7
|Fox News Fake News or Woos News?
|Feb 24
|VeteransFor911Truth
|4
|Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof
|Feb 23
|Scheriff IzzieAbsent
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Feb 23
|Scheriff Izzie
|25
|A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3
|Feb 23
|Larry Silverstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC