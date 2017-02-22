Palm Bay pastor faces molestation charge

Palm Bay pastor faces molestation charge

A Palm Bay pastor was booked into jail Wednesday after an eight-month investigation into a religious school student's complaint ended with his arrest on a molestation charge. Samuel Vidal Jr., 40, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

