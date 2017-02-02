Palm Bay man suspected of setting wife, son on fire now in jail
Palm Bay man suspected of setting wife, son on fire now in jail Husband suspected of setting wife, son on fire is now in jail, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k5o4D5 A 61-year-old woman and her son died after an overnight fire that police say was deliberately set by the woman's estranged husband, who was later apprehended at a rest stop near Malabar Road. Posted 1-13-2017 Video by J.D. Gallop and Malcolm Denemark A double homicide suspect who police said used gasoline to set fire to his wife and son following an argument at a bowling alley has recovered well enough from his own burns to be turned over to the Brevard County Jail Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lamplighter Village (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Lawyers gone wild
|228
|The Extortion Racket in Your Grocery Store
|3 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Hurricane Holocaust Oy Vey
|3 hr
|boko irgun
|11
|We Have An Opioid Problem Bill Mick Absent
|Wed
|Melungeon Mick
|1
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Tue
|Mickey Haridopowicz
|12
|Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 2
|Tue
|Call WMMB
|1
|FIT Online Research Study - $45 For Participat...
|Mon
|JBushFIT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC