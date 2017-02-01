Palm Bay drive-by shooting on I-95 overpass wounds two
Palm Bay drive-by shooting on I-95 overpass wounds two The men had just left a strip club Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jYX088 Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Palm Bay Road on the Interstate 95 overpass early Wednesday, police said. Palm Bay police said detectives were developing a description of the gunman and his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Have An Opioid Problem Bill Mick Absent
|2 min
|Melungeon Mick
|1
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Tue
|Mickey Haridopowicz
|12
|Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 2
|Tue
|Call WMMB
|1
|FIT Online Research Study - $45 For Participat...
|Mon
|JBushFIT
|1
|Review: Lamplighter Village (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|beachguy
|226
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Jan 27
|wmmbdrugcop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC