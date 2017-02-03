Mayors' Fitness Challenge begins Satu...

Mayors' Fitness Challenge begins Saturday

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Florida Today

Mayors' Fitness Challenge begins Saturday Health First is sponsoring the 13-week program that encourages Brevard to get moving Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2l1rDvG Mayors from nine municipalities across the Space Coast are leading the charge to get their cities and towns moving, and more than 1,300 people have registered to participate in the Health First 2017 Mayors' Fitness Challenge. Mayors, with an assist from FLORIDA TODAY Executive Editor Bob Gabordi, will lead community walks and other activities during the next three months.

Palm Bay, FL

