Man dies in crash that landed SUV on Palm Bay roof
Man dies in crash that landed SUV on Palm Bay roof Police looking into whether 75-year-old man had medical episode Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lmZkVS The 75-year-old driver whose sport utility vehicle rolled through a chain-linked fence across a Palm Bay yard and catapulted onto the roof of a home, has died, police report. Joseph Christy, of Palm Bay, died over the weekend from his injuries in the accident , Palm Bay police reported.
