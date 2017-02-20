Man dies in crash that landed SUV on ...

Man dies in crash that landed SUV on Palm Bay roof

Man dies in crash that landed SUV on Palm Bay roof Police looking into whether 75-year-old man had medical episode Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lmZkVS The 75-year-old driver whose sport utility vehicle rolled through a chain-linked fence across a Palm Bay yard and catapulted onto the roof of a home, has died, police report. Joseph Christy, of Palm Bay, died over the weekend from his injuries in the accident , Palm Bay police reported.

