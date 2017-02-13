Cupid's arrow knows no age in Palm Bay Couple who met at assisted living facility will get married in April Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kCrxXv Barbie Adams and John Andrews met at Bethesda on Turkey Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Palm Bay. They are now going to be married April 6 in the church on the Bethesda community property.

