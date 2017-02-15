Crews continue battling brush fires across Central Florida
Officials in Polk County were watching a brush fire that burned nearly 2,000 acres, destroyed at least one home and damaged other properties Wednesday. It was the largest of brush fires that burned a total of thousands of acres Wednesday in Brevard, Seminole and Orange counties, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
